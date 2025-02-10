Nagaland School Education Comm & Secy stresses on early preparation for exams

Kohima, Feb 10 (PTI) Nagaland School Education department Commissioner and Secretary Kevileno Angami on Monday stressed the importance of early prepartions for academic examinations.

Addressing students of Dr N K Government Higher Secondary School Kohima as part of Prime Minister's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', Angami acknowledged that exam pressure can often be overwhelming, but emphasised that it's equally important to be prepared to deal with life's problems and challenges in general.

"We must start preparing ourselves, not just for the exams, but for life. As we move through life, we will face many challenges, obstacles, and problems. But there will always be solutions," Angami told students.

She spoke on how life is full of difficulties, and how it is essential to develop a mindset that sees challenges as opportunities for growth.

Angami highlighted the significance of a positive attitude in facing both academic and life challenges.

The bureaucrat also acknowledged the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme, which has been running for several years now.

She was also appreciative that the event, as the name suggests, is primarily a platform for open discussions on examinations, addressing core issues on exam stress, anxiety, subject choices, and preparation which are universally relevant.

The discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and students was live streamed in schools across the state under the supervision of the department authorities as directed by Directorate of School Education, Nagaland.

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will conduct the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examinations 2025 from Tuesday till March 5. PTI NBS NBS RG