Nagaland sets up task force to promote animation, gaming sector

Kohima, Feb 20 (PTI) The Nagaland government on Thursday said it has constituted a task force for promoting animation, gaming and the related sector.

The task force comprises representatives from at least 12 stakeholder departments.

The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting, attended by Chief Secretary Dr J Alam and other officials, to promote the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) sector in the state.

Officials of departments like Higher Education, Finance, Planning & Transformation, Law & Justice, Information Technology & Communications, Education and SCERT and Industries & Commerce were present at the meeting.

The task force has been entrusted with the responsibility of formulating a policy framework to guide the development of AVGC-XR in the state, the statement said.

It was also decided at the meeting to form a state-level steering committee on AVGC-XR.

The AVGC-XR sector represents an emerging area of entertainment and digital media that combines traditional forms of creative content (like animation and comics) with cutting-edge immersive technologies like Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality.

This sector is highly innovative, with applications spanning from movies and video games to education, training simulations, and interactive experiences.