Nagaland showcases startup growth, financial reforms at NITI Aayog’s 10th GCM

Kohima, May 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Saturday emphasised that the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 must reflect the aspirations of states like Nagaland, reaffirming his government's commitment to self-reliance and inclusive development.

Speaking at the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog in New Delhi, Rio thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for convening it and reaffirmed Nagaland’s readiness to advance with timely support and flexible institutional frameworks.

Rio highlighted the progress Nagaland has made under its State Startup Policy 2019, which is aligned with the national Startup India mission.

"Nagaland is fostering entrepreneurship through five startup incubators and Entrepreneurship Development Centres (EDCs) across all districts, providing critical mentoring, infrastructure, and capacity-building support," Rio stated.

A major highlight of the state's presentation at the meeting was Chief Minister’s Micro Finance Initiative (CMMFI) 2.0, a financial initiative launched to enhance access to capital for aspiring entrepreneurs and small businesses.

"To improve access to finance, the state launched the CMMFI 2.0, which is in its 2nd phase offering sector-wide financial support with up to 30 per cent back-ended subsidies, DPR preps and dedicated assistance through Swavalamban Connect Kendras and credit facilitation outreach units," he said.

To further strengthen its innovation ecosystem, Nagaland has established the Integrated Business Hub and Innovation Centre, a flagship facility that serves as a focal point for entrepreneurship, startup incubation, and cultural collaboration, he added.

The CM also highlighted a few critical projects and issues for the state that are still pending approval from the central government including Foothill Road (Trans–Nagaland Highway), Ciethu Airport in Kohima, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), New High Court Complex in Kohima and the Nagaland Institute of Medical Science and Research.

Rio also emphasised that the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 —India’s roadmap for becoming a developed nation — must include the unique aspirations of northeastern states like Nagaland.

"The vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 must reflect the aspirations of states like Nagaland. With timely support and flexibility in institutional arrangements, we are ready to advance toward self-reliance. Grateful to @NITIAayog & the GoI for continued guidance and partnership," he stated.