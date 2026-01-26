Nagaland showcases vibrant Hornbill Festival at R-Day parade

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) The colours of the Hornbill festival of Nagaland were displayed on the Kartavya Path here on Monday as tribal motifs and performing artistes brought alive the dynamic cultural expressions of the state.

The state's tableau paid tributes to the majestic Great Indian Hornbill, which represents cultural guardianship, ecological balance, and the aspirations of a people who draw strength from their heritage.

The float was designed on the theme, 'The Hornbill Festival - Celebrating Culture, Tourism and Self-Reliance'.

It illustrated the Hornbill Festival's evolution into a model of self-reliant tourism and focused on youth empowerment, revival of traditional skills, and eco-cultural sustainability, demonstrating how heritage-based tourism reinforces identity while fostering inclusive growth.