Nagaland signs 20-year MoU with IMD for Doppler Weather Radar installation

Kohima, Feb 26 (PTI) The Nagaland government’s Department of Higher Education (DHE) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to strengthen weather forecasting and atmospheric research in the state.

Under the agreement, the Government of India will install one X-Band Polarimetric Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) at Dimapur Government College under the Centre’s Mission Mausam scheme, an official statement said here.

The primary objective of the MoU is to enhance weather forecasting capabilities and strengthen agrometeorological services in Nagaland, enabling improved policy planning, disaster preparedness and public safety.

The institutional cooperation between DHE and IMD will focus on advancing knowledge in urban meteorology and atmospheric sciences, along with exploring mutually identified new research areas. The collaboration is expected to improve understanding of weather hazards specific to Nagaland and support more accurate operational weather forecasts.

Both institutions will also jointly work on developing new applications for mutual benefit, while creating research, training and knowledge-exchange opportunities for faculty members and students across higher educational institutions in the state.

According to officials, the MoU will come into effect from the date of signing and will remain valid for 20 years, with provisions for amendment through mutual consultation between IMD and DHE.

The MoU was signed at the Directorate of Higher Education in Kohima in the presence of Higher Education & Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along, Secretary for Higher & Technical Education Sarita Yadav (IAS), Ex-officio Director of Higher Education V. Lovitoly Sema (NCS), IMD representatives and departmental officials. PTI NBS NN