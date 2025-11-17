Nagaland signs agreement with British Council to make UK country partner in Hornbill festival

Kohima, Nov 17 (PTI) The Nagaland government on Monday signed an agreement with the British Council in India to make the United Kingdom the country partner in the Hornbill festival 2025.

According to an official statement here, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Alison Barrett, British Council Director India, signed an agreement in New Delhi confirming the UK as country partner for the Hornbill festival, one of the biggest tribal festivals of the country, which draws thousands of foreign and domestic tourists annually.

British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron was present at the signing, the statement said.

Under the partnership, the British Council will curate festival programming, including a performance by Scottish artist Ruairidh Maclean (RuMac) on December 2.

The Nagaland government said the collaboration aims to deepen cultural exchange and expand opportunities in tourism, education, and creative industries.

Also, during the day in Gurugram, the state named Air India Express as the official travel partner for the Hornbill festival.

The airline unveiled a new Boeing 737-8 featuring a Tsüngkotepsü-inspired livery, honouring Ao Naga heritage, and announced a 15 per cent fare discount on flights to and from Dimapur for festival-bound travellers for bookings made between November 20 to 30, the official statement added.

The aircraft will be formally received by the chief minister at Dimapur Airport on November 22, it said, adding that Air India Express will also support artist travel and set up a dedicated Hornbill kiosk at the airport.

Hornbill festival is a major tourism promotional event of Nagaland held annually from December 1 to 10 since 2000 at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, some 12 km from Kohima.

Officials said the partnerships are expected to enhance global visibility for the festival while improving accessibility and enriching visitor experience. PTI NBS NBS RG