Nagaland signs MoU with HLL Lifecare for affordable medicines

Dimapur, Dec 19 (PTI) The Nagaland health department has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PSU firm HLL Lifecare Ltd to introduce affordable medicine and reliable implants for treatment (Amrit) and pharmacy services in the state, an official statement said on Friday.

The MoU was signed by Dr Mereninla Senlem, principal director at the Directorate of Health & Family Welfare and HLL Lifecare Ltd senior manager (RBD–North East) Dilip Kumar Mishra.

Under the agreement, the PSU firm will establish a central warehouse at the state Family Welfare Training Institute at Chümoukedima, and Citizen Welfare Pharmacies across hospitals will procure medicines and medical consumables from there.

The PSU will also set up Amrit pharmacy outlets in government hospitals.

The initiative aims to ensure the availability of quality medicines, surgical items, consumables and implants for the treatment of cancer, cardiovascular ailments and other diseases at significantly discounted prices, thereby reducing the overall cost of treatment for patients, the statement said.

The collaboration is expected to enhance access to reliable medical supplies and strengthen affordable healthcare delivery across Nagaland, it added. PTI CORR NBS NBS BDC