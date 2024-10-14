Nagaland student defrauded of Rs 38k, cybercriminal also captures her compromising photos

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) A student from Nagaland has been defrauded of Rs 38,000 by a cyberscammer who also captured her compromising photos to blackmail her further and extract more money, a police official said on Monday.

The student's ordeal started on October 10 when she received a phone call from a man claiming to be an official from the State Bank of India.

The woman, a student of Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT) here, is originally from Dimapur in Nagaland and stays in the university hostel.

Police said that the man who called her told her falsely that a loan of Rs 1 lakh has been taken in her name and she needs to repay.

When she denied having taken any loan, the scammer switched tactics, posing as a police official from Hyderabad and threatening her with legal action unless she paid Rs 38,132, police said.

Fearing trouble, the student transferred the amount to an account, they said.

But her ordeal didn't end here.

The fraudster coerced her to come on a video call and strip, capturing compromising images, police said, adding the scammer is now using those photos to blackmail her for an additional Rs 1 lakh.

The student reported the incident to the Cantt Police in Gorakhpur on Sunday evening, police said, adding they have initiated an investigation.

"We are taking the matter seriously, and arrests will be made soon," Circle Officer (Cantonment) Yogendra Singh said on Monday.