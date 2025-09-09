Nagaland teachers' agitation enters second day

Kohima, Sep 9 (PTI) The indefinite stir of the Nagaland RMSA-2016 Teachers Association (NRMSATA-2016) entered the second day on Tuesday as the agitators continued their sit-in demanding that the government resolve their pending service-related issues.

The agitation, which began on Monday, has seen the participation of a large number of teachers from 133 government schools across the state.

The protesting teachers have raised several key demands, including regularisation of service, release of pending salaries, issuance of proper appointment letters, and clarification on service conditions.

They accused the state government of prolonged neglect and non-fulfilment of their demands.

The association has warned of escalating their stir to a hunger strike if the agitators do not receive a positive response.

Meanwhile, NRMSATA-2016 president Imlitemjen Imchen told PTI that the education department had on Monday sent a letter to them, requesting them to call off their agitation.

However, Imchen said that the association has not accepted the request, and reaffirmed that the sit-in would continue till their demands were met.

The agitation disrupted regular classroom activities in several schools.

This is the second phase of the agitation by the teachers, who had undertaken a pen-down strike on August 25. PTI NBS NBS ACD