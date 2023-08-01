Nagaland tells govt doctors to stop private practice

Kohima, Aug 1 (PTI) The Nagaland government on Tuesday directed government doctors drawing non practising allowance to stop private practice within a month.

Making the announcement at a press conference here, Commissioner and Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department, Y Kikheto Sema said the decision was taken following a series of meetings of the department at various levels with the Nagaland Medical Council and also the directive of the Lokayukta issued to the department in March.

He said that the relating to private practice by government doctors and Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) are governed by the notifications issued by Finance Department in March 2010 and HFW in September 2011 as well as the Nagaland Health Care Establishment Act, 1997 and related instructions issued from time to time.

It has, however, been observed that in many instances these laid down instructions are not being complied in letter and spirit, he said.

In this connection, Sema said that the government has through an office memorandum has issued instructions to the health care services providers and also the private hospitals and clinics engaging government doctors.

The In-service government doctors who are availing of NPA and involved in private practice in private hospitals/clinics have been directed to either stop private practice or to forgo their NPA within one month, he said.

The In-service government doctors not availing of NPA may be allowed to give private consultations and services with prior approval of the competent authority to the needy patients strictly during non-working hours, he said.

The Health secretary also directed all private hospitals, clinics and nursing homes to stop engaging any in-service government doctors, nurses, technicians and health workers in their establishments within a month’s time. Sema cautioned that failure to comply with the directive, the license of private hospitals, and clinics would be liable for cancellation.

Asked as to how many in-service doctors have been so far found engaging in private practices, he said the Lokayukta has named 51 such government doctors.

The state spends around Rs 9 crore annually as NPA on the government health care service providers, he said while expressing hope that with the latest notification, they would either stop availing the benefit or avoid such private practices.

Sema also said it has come to the observation of the government that some in-service government doctors/health workers are irregular in their place of posting which hampers the health care delivery system in their respective health units.

Therefore, he said it is hereby reiterated that in the event of a report of absence from the place of posting without proper leave permissions from the competent authority, action will be initiated as per the Nagaland Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1968 and the Nagaland Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1967.

This is being done to provide better and affordable health services to citizens, especially in the far-flung rural areas of the state. PTI NBS RG