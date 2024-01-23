Advertisment
#National

Nagaland to discuss with other NE states regarding decision to fence Indo-Myanmar border: DyCM

NewsDrum Desk
23 Jan 2024
Mizoram CM Lalduhoma with Nagaland deputy-Chief Minister Y. Patton in Aizawl

Kohima: The Nagaland government will discuss with other northeastern states sharing the border with Myanmar regarding the Centre's decision to fence the international border with the neighbouring country, said Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton.

Patton said this on the sidelines of a programme held at police headquarters here on Monday.

Asked about the Nagaland government's stand and the state cabinet's meeting with Assam Chief Minister and Convenor of North East Democratic Alliance, Himanta Biswa Sarma in Dimapur recently, he said the Nagaland government will be meeting other northeastern states sharing the Indo-Myanmar border and then will approach the Centre.

"We will be discussing the matter (fencing the border) with other northeastern states and approach the Centre on the Union government's decision to seal the Indo-Myanmar border," he said.

Meanwhile, Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma said the state government will try to convey its views and opinions on how to manage the border and free movement regime.

The DGP said besides providing inputs, the state would also strive to better regulate the Indo-Myanmar border taking into account national security in general, and addressing the emotions and sentiments of the people along the border for proper consideration.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday announced that the Centre has decided to fence the entire India-Myanmar border to stop the free movement of people.

