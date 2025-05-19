Nagaland trade body withdraws agitation following 'govt's assurance' to address demands

Kohima, May 19 (PTI) The Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI) on Monday evening withdrew its indefinite shutter-down protest across nine districts after it claimed to have received a written assurance from the state government to address its demands.

However, an official of the Municipal Affairs Department said that they have not issued any such assurance to the confederation.

The CNCCI demanded the nomination of one District Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) representative to each of the nine urban local bodies (ULBs).

The indefinite shutter-down, which began early on Monday, was launched in protest against what the CNCCI described as the state government's "prolonged inaction" on ensuring representation of local business bodies in ULBs.

The agitation followed months of appeals and a previously suspended strike in April, which had been halted after verbal assurances from the government.

The shutdown affected business operations in Dimapur, Chumoukedima, Niuland, Peren, Wokha, Zunheboto, Phek, Tseminyu and Meluri districts. While the strike was largely peaceful and voluntary, essential services such as hospitals, fuel stations, educational institutions, and government offices remained operational.

While many districts observed the shutdown, some showed partial compliance, citing public inconvenience. In Chumoukedima, Meluri, and Peren, traders expressed support for CNCCI's cause but opened shops saying they do not want consumers to suffer.

Later in the evening, CNCCI claimed it received an official written assurance from the state government committing to address the inclusion of DCCI representatives in ULBs as per their demand.

During a press conference in Dimapur, CNCCI president Dr Hekugha Muru announced the decision to withdraw the indefinite shutter-down protest.

He said the CNCCI and the nine district chambers had tried for four years to resolve the issue amicably but were left with no option but to demonstrate through a complete business closure.

Muru expressed regret for any inconvenience caused to the public, clarifying that the intention was never to hurt consumers but to highlight issues that ultimately affect them too.

He thanked the public, NGOs, civil society organisations and the business community across the nine districts for their overwhelming support, which led to a "100 per cent shutdown".

He emphasised that the shutdown sent a clear message to the government that the business community are key stakeholders. He added that further agitation was planned across all 17 districts had the government not responded.

The CNCCI president said there was miscommunication in the past but the government now understands the core concerns. He claimed that a written assurance was received, promising the inclusion of business chamber members in ULBs through either the upcoming cabinet meeting or assembly session.

Regarding allegations of forced shutdowns in Dimapur, he clarified that CNCCI did not deploy volunteers and that the matter would be addressed by the respective district chamber. He also urged the public not to misinterpret the CNCCI's actions, reaffirming that their goal was a democratic and inclusive solution for all stakeholders.

"We acknowledge the government's written assurance, which marks a positive step forward. As a result, we have decided to immediately suspend our agitation across all nine districts," Muru added.

While the CNCCI said it wants to keep the written assurance confidential for now, an official of the Municipal Affairs Department said that they have not issued any such assurance to the confederation. PTI CORR NBS NBS ACD