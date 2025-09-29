Nagaland University develops 'BR Fishing Trap' for sustainable hill stream fishing, gets a UK patent

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Researchers from Nagaland University have designed and patented an innovative fish trap called "BR Fishing Trap" made entirely from locally-available bamboo and plastic threads, according to officials.

The ecofriendly, low-cost device is uniquely built to support fishing in hill streams and cage culture fish farms, offering a promising alternative to expensive, market-based gears, they said.

According to Pukhrambam Rajesh Singh, Assistant Professor, Department of Zoology, during the study, the team faced challenges as many fishing gears were either expensive or unavailable in local markets. This led the researchers to collaborate with local bamboo weavers, leading to the creation of the BR Fishing Trap.

For the innovation which has been patented in the United Kingdom, the researchers focused on studying the diversities of Ichthyofauna and plankton in the Milak and Dikhu rivers of Mokokchung District, Nagaland.

"Fishing in our hill streams often depends on market-based gears which are costly and not always suitable. By designing this trap with local bamboo weavers, we created a solution that is not only cost-effective and durable but also empowers local craftsmanship. We hope it inspires more community-driven innovations," he said.

Singh explained that beyond its ecological advantages, the BR Fishing Trap also holds strong socio-economic potential. By relying on locally available materials and skills of traditional bamboo artisans, it can encourage regional enterprise development, job creation, and livelihood security in fishing communities across Nagaland and beyond.

"Unlike most traps with one or two entry points, the BR Fishing Trap has four circular entrances (one on each side), making it highly efficient. These four entrances are 6 inches in diameter each, one on every side. Notably, one of these entrances is removable, making it easy to release fish and clean the trap.

"Measuring 22x8 inches, it is easy to install, transport and clean. Bamboo strips and plastic thread construction make it robust, long-lasting, and resistant to rot. It is effective in both rivers and cage culture fish farms," he said. PTI GJS NB