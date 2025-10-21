Nagaland University identifies natural compound with potential for diabetic wounds treatment

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Nagaland University researchers have identified a naturally occurring plant compound called "Sinapic acid" as a powerful therapeutic agent capable of significantly accelerating wound healing in diabetic conditions, according to officials.

The discovery marks a major advancement that could result in safe, natural and effective treatments for diabetic wound management, they said.

According to Panav Kumar Prabhakar, Head, Department of Biotechnology, Nagaland University, this is the first study globally to demonstrate that Sinapic acid, when administered orally, can accelerate diabetic wound healing in preclinical models. The research established that the compound works by activating the SIRT1 pathway, which plays a crucial role in tissue repair, angiogenesis and inflammation control.

The findings have been published in Nature Scientific Reports, a peer-reviewed, open-access journal from Nature Portfolio (Springer Nature).

"This discovery not only highlights the strength of our scientific community but also reflects our commitment to addressing pressing health challenges through innovation rooted in nature. I congratulate the research team for their dedication and contribution towards improving healthcare solutions," said Jagadish K Patnaik, Vice Chancellor, Nagaland University.

Prabhakar explained that diabetes mellitus remains one of the world's most pressing chronic diseases, affecting hundreds of millions globally.

"Among its serious complications is delayed wound healing, often resulting in diabetic foot ulcers, infection and in severe cases, amputation. Existing synthetic drugs have shown limited efficacy and often cause undesirable side effects," he said.

"We set out seeking a safe, plant-based alternative — exploring how Sinapic acid, a naturally occurring antioxidant found in various edible plants, could accelerate tissue repair, reduce inflammation, and promote new blood vessel formation in diabetic wounds," he added.

The researchers explained that we found that a lower dose (20 mg/kg) was more effective than a higher one (40 mg/kg), a phenomenon known as "Inverted Dose-Response".

"This result not only optimises dosage strategy but also has significant clinical implications for future drug development. The key implications of this discovery include reducing the risk of amputation and accelerating recovery in diabetic foot ulcers and providing an affordable, natural oral therapy, improving accessibility for patients in rural and resource-limited settings," he said.