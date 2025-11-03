Nagaland University patents biodegradable electrolyte for safer, high-performance supercapacitors

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Researchers at Nagaland University have patented an eco-friendly gelatin-based hydrogel membrane electrolyte that offers a safe, flexible, and biodegradable alternative to conventional electrolytes used in supercapacitors, officials said on Monday.

Supercapacitors are fast-charging, high-output energy storage devices used in a wide range of things, from electric vehicles to emergency medical equipment.

The findings were published in Materials Today Chemistry, a reputed peer-reviewed international Q1 category journal, officials said. An Indian patent for this technology has been granted to Nagaland University.

Duangailung Kamei, a research scholar at Nagaland University, said the research could pave the way for cleaner, more sustainable energy solutions.

"It holds the potential to have a great impact on sustainable energy storage, particularly in devices such as electric vehicles, medical wearables, and portable electronics," Kamei said.

Traditional energy storage systems often use liquid electrolytes that can leak, corrode components, and cause environmental damage. To address these challenges, the Nagaland University research team created a ‘KI-doped glyoxal-crosslinked gelatin hydrogel membrane electrolyte’.

According to Kamei, this innovative material combines gelatin, a naturally biodegradable protein, with glyoxal, a crosslinking agent that enhances mechanical flexibility, and potassium iodide, a redox-active dopant that boosts ionic conductivity and capacitance.

"The result is a semi-transparent, flexible hydrogel that safely conducts ions and maintains stability over thousands of charge-discharge cycles, making it ideal for next-generation solid-state supercapacitors," Kamei said.

The research was funded by the University Grants Commission, Science and Engineering Research Board, and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India.

Currently, the team is working to optimise dopant composition to further enhance energy density and extend the lifespan of the devices, officials said.

The next phase involves scaling up the fabrication of these hydrogel membranes and integrating them with commercial-grade electrodes to assess performance in real-world energy storage systems, they said.

Nurul Alam Choudhury, an assistant professor at the university's Department of Chemistry, said the development of biodegradable, redox-active solid electrolytes marks an important step toward realising eco-friendly, high-performance energy storage systems compatible with renewable energy integration.

"This technology could play a key role in electric mobility and green energy applications, aligning with India’s sustainable development goals. Unlike conventional liquid electrolytes, this quasi-solid hydrogel is biodegradable, leak-proof, and exhibits exceptional electrochemical performance...

"The gelatin or glyoxal covalent hydrogel is a superabsorbent that absorbs water to the extent of 717 per cent. Prototype supercapacitors built using this membrane have already demonstrated their practical utility by powering LED lamps for extended durations, marking a significant milestone toward real-world applications," Choudhary said. PTI GJS PRK PRK