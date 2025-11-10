Nagaland varsity study unlocks medicinal secrets of endangered plant Goniothalamus simonsii

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Researchers at Nagaland University have partnered with Assam Down Town University to conduct the first comprehensive scientific study on Goniothalamus simonsii, an endangered and endemic medicinal plant found in the forests of Meghalaya, officials said.

The findings have been published in Chemistry and Biodiversity, a peer-reviewed journal publishing research on the chemical aspects of biological diversity, including natural products, chemical ecology and molecular studies of living organisms.

According to Mayur Mausoom Phukan, Assistant Professor, Department of Forestry, Nagaland University, the study bridges traditional knowledge with modern science at a crucial time when antibiotic resistance, chronic illnesses and the side effects of synthetic drugs continue to strain healthcare systems.

"Our findings reaffirm that India's rich biodiversity holds untapped potential for modern drug discovery. Goniothalamus simonsii not only offers pharmacological promise but also underscores the urgent need to conserve such endangered species.

"Long used by indigenous communities to treat gastrointestinal complications, throat irritation, typhoid fever and malaria, this plant had never before been studied for its scientific or pharmacological potential," Phukan said.

The study provides scientific validation for the plant's traditional use and reveals that G. simonsii is a rich source of bioactive phytochemicals with potent antioxidant, antimicrobial and anticancer activities. Using advanced analytical tools and computational modelling, the team demonstrated how natural compounds from this species interact with cancer-related proteins, offering valuable leads for the development of new, nature-based therapeutic drugs.

"Nagaland University, in collaboration with Assam Down Town University, has undertaken the first comprehensive scientific study on Goniothalamus simonsii Hook. f. Thoms, an endangered and endemic medicinal plant native to the forests of Meghalaya.

"Through this study, our researchers are not only contributing to the conservation and understanding of a rare plant species but are also helping to bridge the gap between traditional knowledge and modern science," said Jagadish K Patnaik, Vice Chancellor, Nagaland University.

The study identified multiple bioactive compounds that exhibit promising biological properties, including antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antidiabetic, antimicrobial and anticancer effects. Notably, extracts from different parts of G. simonsii showed strong anti-proliferative activity against colon cancer cells in laboratory tests, suggesting its potential as a natural source of anti-cancer agents.

"What makes this research particularly significant is that Goniothalamus simonsii is an exceptionally rare species, with its population declining alarmingly and now confined to only a few natural habitats. This decline is largely attributed to the limited awareness of its medicinal importance among local communities.

"Listed as 'Endangered' by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), this remarkable plant now faces an urgent need for focused conservation efforts. By generating robust scientific data, we hope that our work will encourage conservation and cultivation initiatives for this rare plant, ensuring its sustainable use and protection in the wild," said Samson Rosly Sangma, Research Scholar, Department of Forestry, Nagaland University.