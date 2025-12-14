Nagaland: Wildfire rages in famed Dzukou Valley for 3rd day, aerial ops likely to be conducted

Kohima, Dec 14 (PTI) Aerial firefighting operations are likely to commence on Sunday as a wildfire raged in the picturesque Dzukou Valley in Nagaland for the third day, with strong winds expanding the affected area and pushing the flames towards Japfu mountain range, raising ecological and safety concerns, officials said.

The fire, which broke out on Friday, initially affected about 1.3 sq km of forest area. However, changing weather conditions and gusty winds have caused the blaze to spread further across the rugged and inaccessible terrain, an official of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Kohima, said.

The DDMA official said that following assessment of the fire, the district administration has decided to requisition a helicopter fitted with a 'bambi bucket' from the Indian Air Force through the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA).

The aerial firefighting operation is expected to commence on Sunday, the official said.

Authorities said human intervention on the ground remains extremely limited due to steep slopes, dense vegetation and the isolated nature of the area. The affected zone falls under the forest land of Khonoma village located west of Kohima.

According to officials and village authorities, the wildfire was accidentally triggered by four local trekkers, who had lit a fire at their campsite. The fire reportedly went out of control when the trekkers left the site to fetch water.

The trekkers were later trapped by the spreading flames and were rescued on Saturday by volunteers of the Khonoma Youth Organisation (KYO). They have confessed to igniting the fire, officials said.

An aerial survey conducted by government authorities revealed extensive damage to large tracts of virgin forest, with the fire spreading in multiple directions.

Sources said the aerial assessment was carried out after a drone appraisal could not be undertaken due to the difficult terrain.

Volunteers of KYO, along with police, fire, forest and disaster management personnel, are at the spot.

Officials and conservation authorities warned that the fire has continued to move slowly but steadily, with reports indicating its spread towards Hophera Thi near the Jotsoma-Khonoma border, increasing the risk of further expansion into difficult terrain.

Dzukou Valley is an ecologically sensitive zone known for its rare flora, alpine meadows and trekking routes. Officials cautioned that dry vegetation and prevailing weather conditions make the area highly vulnerable to fast-spreading fires.

Meanwhile, authorities have urged the public and trekkers to stay away from the area as containment efforts continue and have banned trekking until the fire is fully controlled. PTI NBS NBS ACD