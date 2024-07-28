Nagaland working on vision of 'Viksit Bharat', says CM Rio

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Saturday said he highlighted a few infrastructure issues concerning the development of his state aligning with the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' at the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting here.

Rio said this after attending the meeting held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

"Attended @NITIAayog's 9th Governing Council Meeting along with the state CMs', LG of UTs and Union Ministers, which was chaired by Shri @narendramodi Ji. Highlighted a few infrastructure issues concerning the development of the State aligning with vision Viksit Bharat @2047," he wrote on 'X'.

At the meeting, the prime minister called for setting zero poverty targets starting at village level. Modi emphasised the need to tackle poverty on an individual basis rather than just at a programme level. PTI ACB -- ANB ANB