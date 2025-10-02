Nagaland working to achieve ODF-Plus status: Minister

Dimapur, Oct 2 (PTI) Nagaland minister Jacob Zhimomi on Thursday said the state is steadily working towards achieving Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus status.

Addressing the state-level programme on Swachh Bharat Diwas in Dimapur, Zhimomi highlighted the milestones reached by the state.

He said that over 9,000 household toilets were constructed across Nagaland, enabling the state to be declared ODF on October 2, 2018, ahead of the national deadline in 2019.

"The impact of this movement is visible across all districts," said the minister in charge of the Public Health Engineering and Cooperation departments.

He emphasised that while Nagaland has made commendable progress, a collective push involving community participation, expert guidance, and consultancy is now required to reach the next level, ODF-Plus.

"This is the ambition of the central government, and we are moving in the right direction. However, an increased pace is necessary to reach this goal in step with the rest of the country," he added.

Zhimoni also commended the PHED for its efforts in implementing sanitation programmes and policies, noting that its contributions have been instrumental in improving rural sanitation and public health.

Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen's Mission Director Er Gwatilo Tep said the campaign’s success is not only about meeting sanitation targets but also about reaffirming commitment to cleanliness, health, and dignity for all citizens. PTI CORR NBS NBS SOM