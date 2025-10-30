Nagaland yet to take a stand on demand to lift prohibition law in Dimapur: Minister

Kohima, Oct 30 (PTI) Amid growing demand from civil society organisations (CSOs) to lift the prohibition law from Dimapur district, Nagaland government spokesperson and minister K.G. Kenye on Thursday said the issue has not yet been discussed in the state cabinet.

Interacting with the media here, Kenye said the recent initiative by the Naga Council Dimapur (NCD) to lift the more than 35-year-old prohibition law has not been discussed at the Cabinet level so far.

He recalled that the government’s earlier attempt to revisit the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition (NLTP) Act and related laws of 1988 and 1989 "was done with good intent and in the overall interest of the state, but “did not go down well with the people".

Acknowledging that the issue has sparked widespread debate across the state, Kenye said the government has decided to "leave the matter to the people", calling it a "people-centric issue".

"Let the vast majority decide the future course. We have seen healthy debates and differing opinions across sections, and we hope the Naga Council’s discussion is also in the larger interest of the public," the minister stated.

Kenye further clarified that no formal proposal to lift the prohibition law has yet been received by the government, adding, "Maybe a time will come when the Cabinet will take it up for discussion".

Meanwhile, the demand for the repeal of the NLTP Act within Dimapur district is gaining momentum, with several CSOs from East Dimapur extending their support for lifting the prohibition.

Spearheaded by the Naga Council Dimapur, at least two joint consultative meetings have been held — the latest on Wednesday — with CSOs from East Dimapur participating.

NCD President G.K. Rengma said the council’s efforts to address the "controversial Act" cannot move forward without public support and collective participation of CSOs. He described the meeting as a "crucial step in consolidating grassroots consensus" on the issue. PTI CORR NBS NBS RG