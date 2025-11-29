Nagaland’s first end-to-end digital health model facility inaugurated at Dimapur hospital

Dimapur, Nov 29 (PTI) Nagaland’s first end-to-end Digital Health Model Facility under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), designed to fully digitise hospital services, was inaugurated at the District Hospital Dimapur on Saturday.

Commissioner and Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, and State Mission Director, ABDM, Anoop Khinchi, said the facility would act as a model for combining modern infrastructure, digital tools and improved patient care.

He highlighted that ABDM’s scan and share feature is a transformative tool that enables patients to seamlessly share their health records with doctors, ensuring faster, safer and more coordinated treatment.

The initiative aims to build a seamless and secure digital health ecosystem by digitising all patient services, providing scan-and-share access for easy registration and health records, and integrating the hospital with ABDM’s core components — the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA), Health Facility Registry (HFR) and Health Professional Registry (HPR). PTI CORR NBS NBS MNB