Nagaland's former Upa-Lokayukta Lima dies; CM, DyCM condole his demise

Dimapur, Oct 5 (PTI) Former Upa-Lokayukta of Nagaland Mayang Lima died at a hospital in Assam's Jorhat on Sunday, family sources said.

He was 72 and is survived by his wife and children.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressed deep sadness at the passing away of Mayang Lima, former Upa-Lokayukta and said he was an able lawyer and a committed public servant who served the state government in various esteemed capacities.

"Even after his retirement, his dedication to public duty remained unwavering as he continued to serve as Vigilance Commissioner and later as Upa-Lokayukta. His entry into electoral politics, contesting from the 22-Arkakong Assembly Constituency in 2018 state election, was yet another expression of his passion for serving the people," Rio said.

"This sudden demise is a great loss to our society, for he still had much to offer for the welfare of our people. The void left by his departure will be difficult to fill. As we mourn his passing, let us cherish the legacy he leaves behind — a life defined by integrity, compassion, and service. May his example continue to inspire us," the chief minister said.

Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton also condoled Lima's death. He said Lima was a distinguished legal luminary who devoted his life to upholding justice and serving the people with an unflinching commitment.

His contributions to the legal fraternity and public life have left an invaluable legacy that will continue to inspire generations, said Patton.

Lima succumbed to critical injuries sustained in a car accident on October 2 near Golaghat, Assam.

The accident occurred in the early hours while he and three others were travelling from Tuli under Mokokchung district to Dimapur.

The funeral service for Mayang Lima will be held at Senden Riju, Purana Bazar, Dimapur, on Monday at 11 am.