Nagaland's governance based on peace for development & development for peace: Rio

Kohima, Dec 1 (PTI) Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Sunday said Nagaland's governance is built on the cornerstone of 'Peace for development and development for peace'.

He stressed on fostering unity, inclusivity, and empowering the youth of the state.

Addressing the 62nd Statehood Day function, Rio recalled the words of the then President S Radhakrishnan, who spoke about building a society based on "understanding and friendship" to counter hatred and violence, and said that "these words remain profoundly relevant today." The CM called on the citizens of Nagaland to unite in the pursuit of a prosperous future. "On this Statehood Day, I appeal to every citizen to work together to bring smiles and happiness into our lives," Rio said.

Urging everyone to contribute towards realizing the state's shared dream of development and prosperity, Rio also acknowledged the ongoing challenges, particularly regarding the Naga political issue, and reiterated the government's commitment to peace, development, and inclusivity for the state's future growth He reiterated the government's commitment to inclusivity, particularly in resolving the ongoing Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) demand for Frontier Nagaland Territory alleging that they have been neglected in all aspects.

Rio said his government has submitted its comments on the Draft Memorandum of Settlement-III to the Ministry of Home Affairs recently, which seeks shared economic progress for all citizens.

He said when Nagaland attained statehood, it had only three districts: Kohima, Mokokchung, and Tuensang but today, the state celebrates the creation of its 17th district – Meluri, which was formed on November 2, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the Pochury community.

Rio said the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) was established last year, which consists of all 60 MLAs and representatives from various political parties.

The PAC's consultations with apex tribal bodies and civil society organizations regarding the Naga Political Issue have been pivotal, with a key resolution urging the Government of India to elevate the peace process with a ministerial-level interlocutor.

He said the Hornbill Festival celebration, which marks its 25th edition this year, has seen an increase in visitors over the years. In 2023 alone, over 1.5 lakh tourists attended the event, with nearly 40,000 tourists from outside the state, he said.

To accommodate the growing number of visitors, the government has undertaken substantial infrastructural developments at the festival venue in Kisama, including an expanded main arena with a seating capacity of over 5,000, new parking spaces, and a VIP gallery.

He the state also launched the Hornbill App, providing real-time updates and information, alongside the new Tourist Connect Scheme to support local tour operators and homestay owners to enhance the tourist experience.

Emphasizing the importance of education and skill development for Nagaland's youth, he said under the PM-USHA scheme, the Ministry of Education has approved projects worth Rs 25 crore for the construction of academic buildings and skill hubs in Dimapur and Mokokchung.

On women's empowerment and social security initiatives, the chief minister announced that 186 women had been trained in various trades, with 85 beneficiaries undergoing training in handloom weaving.

He also noted that the Women Resource Development Department had launched the turmeric processing unit in Jalukie, aimed at supporting women’s self-help groups (SHGs).

Rio highlighted two key initiatives: the Chief Minister's Universal Life Insurance Scheme (CMLIS), which has already enrolled nearly 4 lakh beneficiaries, and the pioneering Digital Piggery Insurance Scheme, aimed at addressing the unique challenges faced by farmers in the state to provide social security to the people of Nagaland.

The CM outlined several infrastructural projects aimed at boosting connectivity in the state including the construction of heliports and helipads, a focus on inland water transport, and the completion of several electricity infrastructure upgrades.

The state also made significant progress in improving water supply under the Jal Jeevan Mission, with over 92 per cent of households now having functional tap connections, he said.

The state government has focused on promoting rural livelihoods, with several initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life for rural communities, he said, adding that the Pradhan Mantri Aadi Adarsh Gram Yojana has already selected 530 villages for developmental projects, with 208 villages covered so far. PTI NBS NBS RG