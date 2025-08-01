Nagaland's identity must be preserved, promoted globally: CM Neiphiu Rio

Kohima, Aug 1 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday called for renewed efforts to safeguard and globally promote Nagaland's distinct identity, protected under Article 371(A) of the Indian Constitution.

Addressing a special programme titled 'Nagaland's Global Footprints: Cultural Diplomacy and International Engagements' here, Rio emphasised that Nagaland must take pride in its heritage and share its cultural richness with the world.

"This Article is our foundation. It protects our customs, our land, and our traditions. No other state in India has what we do. We must understand its value and use this privilege with purpose," Rio said, referring to Article 371(A), which grants Nagaland special autonomy over its religious, social, and customary practices, as well as land and resources.

The event was organised to highlight the outcomes of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's recent official visits to Russia and Japan from July 10 to 17 along with team of Naga artists and officials from Tourism and Industries department, where Nagaland was invited as one of six Indian states to participate in international cultural engagements facilitated by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Rio shared that Nagaland's cultural troupe was specially invited to perform at the Bharat Utsav – Festival of India in Moscow, Russia, where, representing the rich heritage of the state, the performers took part in the concluding segment of the nine-day festival and received appreciation from Russian authorities.

Certificates of appreciation issued by the Russian Embassy were formally handed over during the Kohima event.

The chief minister noted that the performances helped build awareness and respect for the diverse traditions of Nagaland and the wider Northeast region.

He added that engaging in such international events fosters soft diplomacy and opens doors to future cultural, academic, and economic exchanges.

In Japan, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with Kochi Prefecture for cooperation in key sectors such as human resource development, environmental sustainability, and healthcare.

Rio announced that the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has already committed to supporting the Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research with 400 hospital beds and has offered training and employment opportunities for doctors and nurses from Nagaland in Japan.

Rio also recalled the emotional significance of inaugurating the Kohima Peace Memorial in collaboration with the Government of Japan, describing it as a 'monument of reconciliation' that marks a new era of mutual respect and friendship rooted in the memory of World War II.

Stressing on the necessity of showcasing Nagaland's identity and traditions on global platforms, the chief minister said, "We must not only preserve our culture but also present it to the world with confidence".

Rio underscored the success of the Hornbill Festival in unifying Nagas and attracting global attention, saying such platforms should be further strengthened. He added that showcasing indigenous crafts, traditions, and cultural performances can create livelihoods and preserve the identity of future generations.

"Our identity, culture, and traditions are not just to be preserved—they are to be shared with the world. Let us globalise the spirit of Nagaland," the chief minister said.

Touching upon past injustices, Rio mentioned the presence of Naga human remains, such as skulls, stored in museums in the UK. He said efforts are being made to ensure the dignified return of these remains and to document the true history of the Naga people through collaborative research and museum projects.

Rio urged policymakers, institutions, and youth to embrace a broader vision for Nagaland, one that is rooted in heritage but open to the world.

"We must grow bigger, become more visible, and internationalise the Naga identity. 'Made in Nagaland' and 'Naga Crafts' must become global brands," he said.

The CM also emphasised the need for partnerships across sectors, including education, healthcare, and sustainable development, noting that international collaborations like those with Japan and Russia can help transform the state's future.

Advisor to the CM and Chairman of the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN), Abu Metha, who had also accompanied Rio to the two countries, said the visits, facilitated through invitations from the Kochi Prefectural Government in Japan and the Indian Embassy in Russia, mark a strategic step in positioning Nagaland on the global map.

Metha said the tour has had a multi-dimensional impact — enhancing institutional cooperation, promoting Brand Nagaland, fostering cultural diplomacy, and creating international opportunities for Naga youth.