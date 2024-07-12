Nagaland's lone LS MP to raise Naga issue in Parliament

Kohima, Jul 12 (PTI) The newly-elected lone Lok Sabha MP from Nagaland, S Supongmeren Jamir, on Friday said he would raise the unresolved Naga political issue in the upcoming budget session of Parliament.

The Congress leader said he would also take up the statehood demand in the eastern part of Nagaland.

He was interacting with reporters after a programme held in the party headquarters on his return from Delhi after taking oath as an MP.

Jamir said it was only a special session and the ruling NDA did not allow opposition members to speak.

However, he expressed hope that with the full budget session of the Parliament scheduled from July 22 to August 12, he would get the opportunity to put forth the sentiments of the Naga people before the nation.

Given the opportunity, Jamir, also the president of Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee, asserted that the prime agenda for him would be the unresolved Naga political issue, which has remained dormant after the Centre signed two important agreements – Framework Agreement with NSCN-IM in 2015 and Agreed Position with Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups in 2017.

The other issue will be the problems of Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) which has been demanding Frontier Nagaland Territory since 2010.

Jamir also said that he would request the Centre to exempt Nagaland from the purview of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) as the Centre and Naga groups have entered into ceasefire agreements and there is no need for AFSPA.

He also reiterated to raise concerns on the educated unemployed youths of the state.