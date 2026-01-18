Nagaland's 'Mithun' to 'Sangai' deer of Manipur -- President's 'At Home' invite showcases NE pride

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) This year's Republic Day 'At Home' invite from President Droupadi Murmu showcases cultural and artistic pride of the country's eight north-eastern states, also known as 'Ashtalakshmi'.

Guests will be welcomed upon their arrival by traditional draping of a specially designed 'Eri silk stole', according to the invite.

Eri silk, often called 'peace silk' or 'Ahimsa Silk', is a vital part of the textile tradition and economy of north-east India.

Nagaland's state animal Mithun and Rhododendron flower, Manipur's Shirui Lily and Sangai deer, Tripura's Nagkesar flower and Indian butter catfish, and Mizoram's Red Vanda Orchid and Himalayan Serow are among the flora and fauna of the north-eastern region represented on the stole.

The hand-crafted invitation box for the At Home reception uses a woven bamboo mat, created on a loom with dyed cotton threads on the warp, and fine bamboo splits on the weft: a technique commonly used in the state of Tripura.

The handmade paper tag that holds invitee's address on the outer cover is accompanied by a bamboo ornament crafted in Meghalaya, with a specially smoked bamboo split that gives it a rich brown colour.

The decorative motifs on the cover and the box draw inspiration from the Assamese manuscript painting style.

As Rashtrapati Bhavan welcomes esteemed guests from across the country on January 26, to mark the 77th Republic Day, "we invite you to experience the cultural and artistic heritage of Bharat", reads the invitation card, curated by the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad.

The product showcases the traditional crafts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura developed through a collaborative dialogue between the artisans and the project team.

Speaking to PTI, Prof Andrea Noronha, who led the team of over 350 members, including artisans, said the northeastern regions are not easy to reach, and so it was a challenge to access many of the remote craft clusters.

"However, through NID's experience of working in the region for many decades and our network of alumni contributing meaningfully in the sector, this task was negotiated in the tight time frame required," she said.

This invite is about the people's ingenuity and the beauty of traditional skill and innovation within the opportunities provided by their immediate environments, Noronha said.

"There is no formula for doing such a project; every step was carefully planned and negotiated with all the stakeholders to bring the outcome to fruition. The collaborative efforts of the team at Rashtrapti Bhavan, the artisan teams in the north eastern region, and the NID team were instrumental in making this possible," she added.

The invitation card is a tribute to the skilled artisans and craftspersons of the "Ashtalakshmi states", who are keeping alive the age-old wisdom and diverse traditions of the region. "Without them, the story of the cultural and artistic heritage of India's northeastern region cannot be told," read the card.

The invitation box carries a wall hanging scroll, constructed using an octagonal bamboo weave pattern. It unfolds to reveal an artistically curated display of handcrafted creations from each of India’s north-eastern region.

The structure of the scroll and tri-colour threads also evokes the shape of the loin loom, a portable weaving tool used particularly by women in the region, to create distinctive textiles.

The handmade paper tag that holds the invitee's address on the outer cover is accompanied by a bamboo artwork crafted with a specially smoked bamboo split that gives it a rich brown colour.

"This invitation has been conceived as a confluence of elements reflecting the distinctive traditions that shape daily life in each state of India's Northeastern region, the people's mastery of unique handicraft techniques, and the natural ecosystems that sustain their homes," the invitation reads.

It is designed to adorn your walls long after your participation in the celebrations of Republic Day 2026, as a beautiful depiction of the living heritage and artistic traditions of the country's northeastern region, it said.

Eight distinct art forms, including Assam's 'Gogona', a bamboo jaw harp, are part of the invitation.

Rongali Bihu, the Assamese new year, is greeted with the melodious twang of the Gogona, joined by the 'dhol' and 'pepa', welcoming the joys of spring. Gogona is an iconic part of these celebrations.

Manipur's 'Longpi black pottery', cane & bamboo jewellery of Tripura, mon shugu paper from Arunachal Pradesh, green bamboo weave of Meghalaya, woven nettle fabric & embroidery from Sikkim, orange wild rhea and stinging nettle of Nagaland and handwoven puan chei from Mizoram, are also part of the artistic invitation card.