Nagaland's NECU confers honorary doctoral degree to CM Neiphiu Rio

Dimapur (Nagaland), Feb 25 (PTI) North East Christian University (NECU) on Tuesday conferred the honorary degree of Doctor of Letters to state Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio for his contributions to the social and political field.

The degree was conferred on him by La Ganesan, Nagaland Governor and Visitor of the private university, during its first convocation held at its campus here.

The chief minister in his acceptance speech said that he is humbled and grateful to receive the honorary degree from NECU.

“This recognition is not only a personal milestone, but a statement to our shared commitment to fostering international relations and launching visionary initiatives that uplift our community,” Rio added.

“Let us also reaffirm our commitment to building bridges across cultures, fostering peace and development, and innovative programs that bring hope and progress to every community,” he said.

Ganesan said the university not only recognises the CM's contributions but also expresses faith in his dedication to the future of the state people.

The Governor also assured NECU of continued support for its innovative programmes which would help in improving the quality of life of the community.

He urged the graduates to carry forward the knowledge, empathy and spirit nurtured by the university.

Earlier, the governor and the chief minister handed over degrees to 19 students of various disciplines. PTI CORR NBS NN