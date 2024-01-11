Nagaland's population to rise to 23,67,000 by 2030 : Directorate of Economics & Statistics

Kohima: Nagaland's population would rise to 23,67,000 by the year 2030, according to an estimate by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics of the state government.

Nagaland's population as per the 2011 census was 19,78,502.

As per the projection released by Advisor for Information Technology & Communication, Evaluation, and Economics & Statistics, H Sethrongkyu Sangtam the population of the state would increase by 3,88,498 from 19,78,502 to 23,67,00 by the year 203.

The district-wise population as per 2011 census was Kohima – 2,67,988, Dimapur – 3,78,811, Phek – 1,63,418, Peren – 95,219, Mokokchung – 1,94,622, Wokha – 1,66,343, Zunheboto – 1,40,757, Tuensang – 1,96,596, Kiphire – 74,004, Longleng – 50,484 and Mon – 2,50,260.

The DES as the nodal agency for all official statistics in the state has made an effort to analyse the population of the 2011 census on the basis of habitations and jurisdictions for the old and new districts and estimated district-wise population, said DES Director Neidilhou Angami.

The importance and requirement of the district-wise population is for planning and policy formulation for distribution or allocation of funds for development purposes or for development of infrastructure like roads, electricity, hospitals, schools, etc for implementation of social welfare schemes, the department said.

The district-wise population gives a basic idea for the most judicious policy to be adopted for allocating precious resources, it said.