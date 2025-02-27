Nagaland's ruling NDPP says resolution of Naga issue essential for lasting peace, progress

Kohima, Feb 27 (PTI) The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) on Thursday asserted that the resolution of the Naga political issue was essential for establishing lasting peace and ensuring comprehensive progress of Nagaland and the Naga people.

The assertion was made as one of the resolutions adopted during the fifth general convention of the NDPP held in the presence of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and party president Chingwang Konyak.

It also said that the removal of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and the fencing of the India-Myanmar border could adversely affect the state's delicate situation and impede the peace talks, potentially leading to civil unrest and deterioration in law and order.

Asserting that the Naga political issue has always been at the top of the party's agenda and that the talks were at a critical juncture, the NDPP called upon all Naga political groups to heed the voices and aspirations of the people and unite in achieving the common goal of a negotiated political settlement.

The NDPP also urged all negotiating parties, especially the Centre, to ensure and expedite a final settlement that is honourable, acceptable and inclusive of all stakeholders and upholds and honours the rights and history of the Naga people.

"This settlement is essential for establishing lasting peace and ensuring comprehensive progress of Nagaland and the Naga people," the NDPP maintained.

The NDPP also appreciated all Naga political groups and its past and present leaders for making significant contributions during the journey of the Naga people for their aspiration for honour, recognition and lasting peace.

The NDPP reaffirmed its commitment to defend and protect the history and rights of the Naga people.

The NDPP appealed to the Centre to reconsider its decision to scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and to urgently halt the construction of fences along the India-Myanmar border.

"Within the traditional borders, recognised for generations that span across India and Myanmar, Nagas have, since time immemorial, lived and moved freely without any restrictions or interference," it said.

The removal of the FMR and the erection of border fences could adversely affect the state's delicate situation and impede the talks, potentially leading to civil unrest and deterioration in law and order, the NDPP said.

The NDPP supported the demands of the people of eastern Nagaland for the establishment of the Frontier Nagaland Territory.

The NDPP also appealed to the Centre to reconsider and revoke the re-imposition of the Protected Area Regime in the state as it significantly hampers the growth of the tourism and industrial sectors.

On the economic front, the NDPP asserted of ensuring all-around economic growth of the state.

"We will strive to establish Nagaland as a major economic centre both nationally and internationally," the NDPP resolution maintained.

The NDPP also appreciated the state government for conceiving and implementing various schemes, such as the CM's Micro Finance Initiative, CM's Universal Life Insurance Scheme, CM's Health Insurance Scheme and the Disaster Risk Transfer Parametric Insurance Solution, among others.

"These initiatives have spurred rapid economic growth, evident by a surge in start-ups and entrepreneurship across the state," it stated.

The NDPP further urged the state government to implement targeted programmes in entrepreneurship, information technology, artificial intelligence, incubation facilities, energy, agriculture, and sustainability, supported by policies that enhance the economy and generate employment beyond the public sector.

Also maintaining that the Nagas have been an agrarian society, the NDPP affirmed to ensure that the primary economic sector – agriculture -- grows and develops in line with global advancements.

Noting that with changing times, the traditional system of subsistence farming must be transformed into large-scale production using modern technologies, the NDPP appealed to the government to facilitate this transformation through policies that promote partnerships, collaborations, and technology transfers with national and international experts.

The NDPP urged the state government to continue implementing initiatives for youth empowerment that drive employment generation.

This resolution stands as a testament to party's shared vision for a prosperous, unified, and forward-looking Nagaland, the NDPP said. PTI NBS NBS ACD