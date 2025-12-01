Nagaland's vibrant traditions, resilient spirit strengthen India's cultural fabric: Shah

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted the people of Nagaland on their statehood day on Monday and said the northeastern state's vibrant traditions and the resilient spirit of its people strengthen the nation's cultural fabric.

Nagaland was formally inaugurated on December 1, 1963, as the 16th state of India. Since then, December 1 has been celebrated annually as Nagaland Statehood Day.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Warm wishes to the sisters and brothers of Nagaland on their statehood day. The state's vibrant traditions and the resilient spirit of its people strengthen our nation's cultural fabric. May Nagaland advance with peace, progress and prosperity". PTI ABS RHL