Nagaland's women Sepak Takraw team win gold at Khelo India Beach Games

Kohima, May 24 (PTI) Nagaland's women sepak takraw team won the gold medal at the Khelo India Beach Games (KIBG) 2025, an official press release said here on Saturday.

This marked the state's first-ever podium finish in the top three at any Khelo India event. The thrilling final took place on Friday night at Ghoghla Beach, Diu, where Nagaland edged out Haryana 2-1, it said.

The victory added to Nagaland's impressive overall tally of five gold, three silver, and five bronze medals, placing them third on the medal table behind Manipur and Maharashtra.

Notably, four of Nagaland's golds were won in pencak silat, underlining the state's growing prowess in beach sports, it said.

Nagaland's Chef de Mission, Kethosituo Sekhose, praised the team's grit and determination.

"It was a very dramatic match. Haryana played exceptionally well, but luck favoured us in the end. This team now looks forward to further challenges and hopefully selections for the national squad. Overall, Nagaland's performance has been outstanding with medals for almost everyone," he said Nagaland captain Seyiekhrieno Tepa expressed her joy and gratitude after the win.

"The match was tough, but we gave our best throughout. I thank God, my family, coaches, and teammates for their support," said the 24-year-old captain.