Nagamangala violence: HM Parameshwara warns merciless action against those taking law into their hands

Bengaluru: Warning merciless action against those taking law into their hands, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday said the situation in violence-hit Nagamangala town is peaceful, and an inquiry is on.

He said the government will consider giving compensation to those, whose livelihood has been affected due to the incident, as he hit out at the opposition parties for "politicising" the episode.

Clashes broke out between two groups during a Ganesha idol immersion procession at Nagamangala in Mandya district, following which mobs went on a rampage targeting several shops and vehicles leading to tension on Wednesday night.

"(A Police) Inspector has been suspended, as he had slightly altered the given route (of the procession). It is his responsibility. We had told police staff and officials across the state that if any incidents take place in their respective jurisdiction they will be held responsible. As negligence was found on the part of the Inspector, he has been suspended," Parameshwara told reporters here.

He said an inquiry is on against the Deputy Superintendent of Police and other officials; senior officials have been asked to submit a report on the "factuals" and, based on it, further action will be taken.

"We have sought for a report after inquiry about the incident that took place. Now the situation is under control. IG (Inspector General of Police) and other senior officials are camped there, and are monitoring the situation to ensure that nothing happens further. Now the situation is peaceful and a peace meeting is being held," the Minister added.

Asked whether violence was pre-planned, Parameshwara said a probe has been ordered and once the report comes, things will be known.

"....I want to make it clear that we will not allow anyone to take law into their hands, whoever it is whether it is Ganesha festival or any other festival if anyone indulges in creating unnecessary confusion or unrest, will not let them and take merciless strict action against them in accordance with law," he added.

Asked about compensation to those whose shops were targeted and livelihood was affected due to the incident, Parameshwara said, based on the report the government will discuss and consider it.

"During such a situation, to give compensation there are rules, we will consider it," he said.

Rejecting allegations of government indulging in appeasement politics leading to such incident, the Minister: "We don't need to such things (appeasement)."

As for opposition's criticism against him and demand for his resignation for terming the incident as "accidental", he said: "We can't do anything if our words are twisted and used for your own benefits, we have a responsibility. I'm functioning as Home Minister of the state responsibly, I don't need their certificate. We are not sitting in the positions we hold being irresponsible. We are doing our job and continue to do so."

Questioning as to why he or the government should defend the incident that has happened, Parameshwara said: "We will take action against those responsible for the incident in accordance with law. Already 52 people have been arrested....they (opposition) are twisting and turning Kannada language and are saying Parameshwara said so, he called it a minor incident, I too know all these things."

Noting that he had requested the opposition not to do politics on the issue, he said: "if they still want to do politics, let them do, don't we know how to handle it ?".