Nagaon, Dhubri poll results ‘dangerous’, show foundation of Assam’s social fabric weak: CM

Goalpara (Assam), Jun 6 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday claimed the Lok Sabha election results in Nagaon and Dhubri point to the fact that the foundation of the state’s social fabric is “very weak”.

Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain won the Dhubri seat by a record margin of over 10 lakh votes, while party MP Pradyut Bordoloi emerged victorious in Nagaon by 2,12,231 votes.

“The dangerous election results of Nagaon and Dhubri have again proved that the foundation of the social fabric of Assam is very weak... Rakibul Hussain won by over 10 lakh votes. What does this signify? It shows the danger in front of our society and 'jatiya jibon' (national life),” Sarma told reporters here.

"... You think about leading by over 10 lakh votes and not a single Hindu voted there; so how much is the danger in front of our social fabric?" claimed Sarma.

He also asserted that Bordoloi, too, won from Nagaon with leads from Muslim-majority assembly segments in the constituency, while the BJP took leads in all the Hindu legislative constituencies.

Hussain crushed sitting MP and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal with an emphatic margin of 10,12,476 votes. The Congress leader polled 14,71,885 votes and the AIUDF chief managed 4,59,409 votes.

"... Lahorighat, Dhing, Rupohi and Samaguri (all Muslim seats) have made Congress victorious by 2-2.5 lakh margin. So, if there is not some kind of resistance, the situation of Assam will be very dangerous," Sarma said.

"If there is no challenge from the BJP or people with nationalistic fervour, Assam will be washed away and nobody will survive," he claimed.

The CM, however, said there is nothing worrying about the victory of another Congress candidate and sitting MP Gaurav Gogoi from Jorhat, as he is "our own", and “nothing communal” about it. PTI TR RBT