Nagar kirtan departs for Sri Anandpur Sahib to mark Guru Tegh Bahadur 350th martyrdom anniversary

Hoshiarpur, Nov 22 (PTI) A Punjab Police contingent presented a guard of honour here on Saturday to a 'nagar kirtan' (religious procession) dedicated to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur .

The procession departed for Sri Anandpur Sahib from Gurdwara Sri Rampur Khera here. It was led by the 'Panj Pyare' (the five beloved ones) and accompanied by the 'saroop' (holy scripture) of Sri Guru Granth Sahib under a ceremonial canopy, amid traditional 'jaikaras' (Sikh religious slogans).

The ‘nagar kirtan’, which began from Srinagar on November 19, had reached Mukerian in Hoshiarpur district on Friday via Pathankot. After passing through Dasuya and Garhdiwala, it halted for the night at Gurdwara Sri Rampur Khera.

Cabinet Minister Ravjot Singh, MLAs Jasvir Singh Raja Gill and Karambir Singh Ghuman, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain, Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Malik and other officials offered prayers before the procession resumed.

Devotees welcomed the ‘nagar kirtan’ with flower showers at Bhunga, Hariana, Bhikhoval, Hoshiarpur, Chabbewal, Mahilpur and Garhshankar.

Minister Ravjot Singh said the procession would reach Sri Anandpur Sahib after several halts. He said the state government was organising events across Punjab to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru, whom he described as a “champion of human rights and communal harmony”. Welcoming the procession at Mahilpur, Punjab Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri said large-scale events would be held at Sri Anandpur Sahib from November 23 to 25, including a special Assembly session on November 24.

He also appealed to devotees to attend the events with their families.

At Chabbewal, MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal said the state-organised ‘nagar kirtan’ had drawn a massive turnout. He said several dignitaries, including seers and chief ministers, would participate in the programmes at Sri Anandpur Sahib.

In Hoshiarpur, MLA Bram Shanker Jimpa said the anniversary was of great spiritual significance. He recalled how a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits had approached Guru Tegh Bahadur at Sri Anandpur Sahib seeking protection of their faith, an appeal that led to his martyrdom in Delhi along with Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das and Bhai Dayala.