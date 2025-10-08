'Nagar kirtan' to be held in Hoshiarpur to mark Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom anniversary

Hoshiarpur, Oct 8 (PTI) A grand 'nagar kirtan' will be organised in Hoshiarpur in November as part of the state-level programmes to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Harjot Singh Bains said on Wednesday.

Chairing a review meeting at the district administrative complex, Bains said the 'nagar kirtan' (religious procession) will start from Srinagar on November 19, reach Pathankot on November 20, and enter Hoshiarpur district on November 21.

It will halt overnight at Gurdwara Rampur Khera after passing through Mukerian and Dasuya.

The next day, the procession will pass through Hariana town and reach Hoshiarpur city, where it will be accorded a grand 'guard of honour'.

The 'nagar kirtan' will then proceed through Chabbewal, Mahilpur, Saila Khurd, and Garhshankar before moving toward Sri Anandpur Sahib, he said.

Advisor to the Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department Deepak Bali said elaborate arrangements were being made along the entire route, including cleanliness drives, 'langar seva', floral showers, and drinking water facilities.

Bains also announced that a light and sound show depicting the life and teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur will be held at Lajwanti Stadium here from November 1 to 18.

Secretary, Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Dr Abhinav Trikha said preparations were in full swing to ensure the success of the celebrations, while deputy commissioner Aashika Jain assured that all arrangements for the nagar kirtan's welcome would be made smoothly. PTI COR CHS NB NB