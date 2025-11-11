'Nagar Kirtan Yatra' commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary begins from Pinjore

Chandigarh, Nov 11 (PTI) A 'Nagar Kirtan Yatra' commenced on Tuesday from Pinjore in Haryana's Panchkula district in connection with the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sikh Guru, Tegh Bahadur.

An 'ardaas' (prayer) was held at Gurdwara Sri Guru Nanak Darbar in Gorakhnath village. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was also present.

During the programme, the CM announced that the Government Polytechnic, Ambala, would be named after Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, an official statement said.

Addressing the gathering, Saini said that Guru Tegh Bahadur made the supreme sacrifice to uphold the principles of faith, freedom and humanity.

He said that, to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, four sacred Nagar Kirtan Yatras are being organised across the state, covering all districts of Haryana.

These yatras will culminate in Kurukshetra on November 24. The following day, November 25, a 'Mahasammelan' will take place in Kurukshetra to mark the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend as the chief guest.

Referring to various initiatives undertaken by the state government, the CM said that a research chair has been established in the name of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa, enabling future generations to study his life, philosophy and contributions, and to draw inspiration from the Gurus' history.

He further mentioned that the medical college under construction in Yamunanagar has been named after Guru Tegh Bahadur and will soon be completed and dedicated to the public.

Additionally, the road from Panchkula to Paonta Sahib has been named after the tenth Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh. PTI SUN AMJ AMJ