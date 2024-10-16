Nagas need to be united, live in peace for development of Nagaland: CM

Kohima, Oct 16 (PTI) Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday stressed on the need for Nagas to be united and live in peace for the overall development of Nagaland.

Rio made the appeal while addressing a mammoth gathering during the inaugural function of the New Administrative Complex of the Pughoboto sub-division in the Zunheboto district.

Asserting that the policy of the government led by the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is "peace for development and development for peace", he said, peace is a prerequisite for the all-round development of the state.

"The present government in the state is opposition-less and therefore all the assembly constituencies should also maintain the opposition-less policy and work together for development and progress along with the sitting legislators," Rio said.

Noting his declaration of Zunheboto as the 'Land of Warriors', he called upon the people of the district to be the 'warriors of peace for the Nagas' and support the government in making Nagaland a developed state with the rest of the country.

The CM also called upon the land owners of the area, not to create any hindrance in the developmental initiatives of the government but to be willing to part with the land for the benefit of the sub-division.

Maintaining that the sub-division has been neglected in the past, he asserted that the government would make all efforts to bring it at par with the rest of the state.

"Government establishments are slowly coming into the sub-division to fulfil the demand of the public for development and progress," he said.

Rio unveiled the monolith of additional deputy commissioner, marking the opening of new government offices for the sub-division and also inaugurated the SBI's Pughoboto branch and Gaon Burah's Customary Court.

Minister for Roads and Bridges G Kaito Aye urged people to take care of the government properties established for the progress of the sub-division.

A large number of legislators, senior bureaucrats and departmental heads accompanied the CM on the occasion.

The people of the area acknowledged the presence of CM Rio with four Mithuns, the state animal. They also felicitated Aye with a Mithun and the accompanying ministers and legislators with local cocks and hand-woven Sumi traditional bags.