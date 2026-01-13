Nagaur MP goes towards Jaipur with convoy of 200 vehicles to join farmers' protest

Jaipur, Jan 13 (PTI) Nagaur MP and RLP convener Hanuman Beniwal set out towards Jaipur with a convoy of over 200 vehicles on Tuesday evening in support of the farmers' protest.

Earlier in the day, Beniwal joined the farmers' protest that has been going on for the past eight days at Riyanbadi in Nagaur to press for various demands, including the release of payment under crop insurance, a check on gravel mining and withdrawal of police cases on farmers during agitations in the past.

The MP gave the administration an ultimatum till 4 pm to accept the farmers' demands. When no response was received, he proceeded towards the Nagaur-Ajmer highway.

Police had already put up barricades at Padukalan near the highway and a heavy police force was deployed there. Seeing this, Beniwal's convoy changed direction and moved towards Jaipur.

The police said that traffic on the highway has been diverted and the convoy would be stopped to hold dialogues. PTI SDA KSS KSS