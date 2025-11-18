Nagaur villagers clash over Maharaja Surajmal statue installation; situation under control

Jaipur, Nov 18 (PTI) Two groups clashed over the installation of a statue of erstwhile Bharatpur ruler Maharaja Surajmal at a public square in a village here on Tuesday.

The incident, which took place at Jodhiyasi village in Nagaur, prompted authorities to deploy police and Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) personnel to restore order.

The confrontation broke out at the intersection before the bus stand, where the groups pelted stones and raised slogans against each other.

While one faction claimed that the gram sabha has approved the proposal to install the statue at the present spot, the other group maintained that while they have no objection to the erection of the statue itself, it should be shifted to another location instead of the public space.

Police and RAC teams dispersed both the sides and brought the situation under control, officials said.

They said heavy deployment from nine police stations, along with the RAC and Quick Response Teams, has been made in the village as a precautionary measure.

"The situation is under control as of now," Superintendent of Police Mridul Kachawa said.

Nagaur Collector Arun Kumar Purohit said that senior officers, including the additional district collector, sub-divisional magistrate, additional superintendent of police and other officials were present at the spot.

"We expect the matter to be resolved soon, efforts are underway," he said.

The village has witnessed tension over the issue for nearly a year.

According to officials, three statues -- of Lord Parshuram, Maharana Pratap and Maharaja Surajmal -- were to be installed in the village. However, late on Monday night, one group put up the Maharaja Surajmal statue at the disputed spot.

Tensions escalated early on Tuesday, when members of both the groups gathered and began a sit-in over the installation, following which the administration and police reached the location. PTI AG RUK RUK