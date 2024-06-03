Nagpur: 10 WCD personnel booked for Rs 88 lakh anganwadi upgrading 'scam'

Nagpur, Jun 3 (PTI) Ten Women and Child Development department personnel have been booked in connection with an alleged Zilla Parishad anganwadi scam, a Nagpur Rural police official said on Monday.

They are accused of embezzling more than Rs 88 lakh earmarked for upgrading anganwadis, the official said.

"The irregularities have allegedly taken place in Katol, Saoner, Umrer, Parseoni, Narkhed, Kalmeshwar, Ramtek, Bhivapur, Mouda and Kuhi. The accused officials, along with the suppliers, submitted fake bills and bypassed norms during material procurement, resulting in an estimated loss of about Rs 88.57 lakh to the state exchequer," a Nagpur Rural police release said.

"The Nagpur Zilla Parishad had formed a three-member committee to probe the procurement fraud under the Anganwadi upgradation scheme. The committee's report, revealing gross financial misconduct, prompted ZP authorities to pursue penal action against the implicated officials," added the release.

Cases have been registered under Indian Penal Code for cheating, criminal conspiracy and other offences, the release said. PTI COR BNM