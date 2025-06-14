Nagpur: 34 ill from food poisoning after wedding feast; condition of 11 serious

Nagpur, Jun 14 (PTI) Thirty-four persons took ill due to suspected food poisoning after attending a wedding feast in Nagpur, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday in Bhiwapur, he said, adding that the condition of 11 was serious.

"Around 3am, they started vomiting and experiencing stomach pain. The 11 critical patients are in Nagpur for advanced treatment, while others are in Bhiwapur rural hospital," the official said.

MLA Sanjay Meshram visited the hospital to meet the victims and monitor the situation.

Bhiwapur police has begun a probe, the official added. PTI COR BNM