Nagpur: 9-year-old boy falls into canal while chasing kite, drowns

Nagpur, Jan 18 (PTI) A nine-year-old boy lost his life after falling into a canal while trying to catch a drifting kite in Nagpur city, police officials said on Thursday.

The deceased, Dayashankar Awdhesh Prajapati, and his elder brother Kailash (13), residents of Mahadula, were chasing a drifting kite at around 1 pm on Wednesday when they suddenly slipped into a nearby canal, they said.

A few bystanders managed to pull out Kailash Prajapati from the canal, but his younger brother was washed away in the water current, said the officials.

The body of the boy, a Class 3 student, was found on Thursday morning, they said, adding a case of accidental death was registered by the Koradi police under whose jurisdiction the incident took place. PTI COR RSY