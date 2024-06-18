Nagpur airport gets bomb threat email; nothing suspicious found during check, security beefed up

Nagpur, Jun 18 (PTI) Authorities at the Nagpur airport in Maharashtra received a bomb threat email, following which a thorough security check was conducted at the facility but nothing suspicious was found, officials said.

Security at the airport has been beefed up in the wake of the threat mail, they said.

"The Airports Authority of India (AAI) received a bomb threat email at the Nagpur airport, which was then communicated to the authorities of the Nagpur airport around 2 pm. The mail said that a bomb has been planted at the airport," a senior official of the airport said.

A police official said, "Airports in other parts of the country received similar threats during the day. Following the threat, the Nagpur airport was thoroughly checked, but nothing suspicious was found. Extra police force has been deployed for next 24 hours." In April this year also the Nagpur airport authorities had received a similar bomb threat email, he said. PTI CLS COR NP