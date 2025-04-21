Nagpur Archbishop condoles death of Pope Francis; calls him beacon of humility

Nagpur, Apr 21 (PTI) Nagpur Archbishop Elias Gonsalves on Monday condoled the death of Pope Francis and hailed him as a "beacon of humility".

Pope Francis, history's first Latin American pontiff, died Monday. He was 88.

"It is with deep sadness and gratitude that I join the universal Church in mourning the passing of our beloved Holy Father, Pope Francis, who returned to the House of the Father on the morning of April 21. To us in India, he was a spiritual father whose affection was deeply felt. Though he was unable to visit our land, he often spoke of his love for our people and his admiration for our vibrant faith," the Archbishop said.

"Pope Francis canonised five lndian saints. St Kuriakose Elias Chavara and St Euphrasia Eluvathingal on November 23, 2014. St Joseph Vaz on January 14, 2015. St Mariam Thresia Chiramel on October 13, 2019 and St Devasahayam Pillai on May 15, 2022, affirming the sanctity found in the soil of our nation," he said.

The death of Pope Francis is an immense loss not only to the Catholic Church but to the whole world, he asserted.

"As the 266th Successor of St. Peter, his pontificate was a beacon of humility, courage, listening, understanding, compassion and deep pastoral care. He led not from above but walked with the people, especially those on the margins, lifting up the voices of the poor, the migrant, the suffering, and the forgotten," the Archbishop said.

A shepherd with the heart of Christ, Pope Francis guided the Church through challenging and transformative times,he said.

"His vision of a Synodal Church, where every voice is heard and every journey is shared, remains a powerful legacy. Through his prophetic encyclicals like Laudato Si' and Fratelli Tutti, he reminded us that our call to holiness includes love for the earth and all humanity," the Archbishop said.

"Let us now, as one Church, unite in prayer, remembrance, and thanksgiving. I request all parishes, religious houses, and communities to observe nine days of mourning, offering Requiem Masses for the repose of his soul," he said. PTI CLS BNM