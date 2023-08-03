Nagpur: Army officer declared as deserter escapes from cusody

Nagpur, Aug 3 (PTI) An army officer of the rank of major, declared a deserter, managed to escape from custody during a family meeting at Kamptee Cantonment here, police said on Thursday.

Rajeev Dhalsingh Bopche (35), who had disappeared while posted at the military station in Bhatinda, Punjab, in January 2020, had been recently intercepted at an airport and was held at Kamptee cantonment in transit custody, a defence spokesperson said.

On the evening of July 30, he was allowed to meet his mother and brother at the Officer's Mess where he had been temporarily held, according to police.

During the meeting, Bopche went to the washroom. When he failed to return, the jawan assigned to guard him checked the washroom and found that the major had escaped by breaking the aluminum grill of the window, a police official said.

A search was launched for him but he remained untraceable, the official added.

A complaint was lodged at the Old Kamptee police station by a Guards Regimental official and a First Information Report was registered under section 224 (escaping from lawful custody) of the Indian Penal Code.

Military Police and local police have jointly launched a manhunt for him, the official said. PTI COR KRK