Nagpur: Bajrang Dal workers protest against Haryana communal violence

Nagpur, Aug 2 (PTI) Activists of Bajrang Dal on Wednesday staged a protest against Haryana communal violence in Nagpur city of Maharashtra and blamed Pakistan for fomenting the unrest.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Govind Shende alleged the annual Shobha Yatra of Bajrang Dal was attacked by members of a minority community in Nuh in Haryana.

He claimed Pakistan was instigating violence by providing arms to the people.

"This is the intelligence failure of the Haryana government," Shende alleged.

Bajrang dal workers gathered at Variety Square in Nagpur and raised slogans against Pakistan.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past two days. PTI CLS NSK