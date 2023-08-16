Nagpur-based lawyer Satish Uke, brother booked under MCOCA

Nagpur, Aug 16 (PTI) Nagpur-based lawyer Satish Mahadevrao Uke and his associates, including his brother, have been charged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in connection with a land grab case, the police said on Wednesday.

The order to book him under the anti-organised crime law was issued by Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Tuesday.

Uke is now in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate.

The case centres around the alleged illegal takeover of 4,100 square metres of land owned by the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) in Mouza Babulkheda in the city.

Uke and the other accused are facing charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy, as outlined in a complaint filed by Pankaj Ramesh Patil, the divisional officer of NIT, on January 5, 2023, said the police.

An investigation has revealed that the group orchestrated the land grab using fraudulent documents, the police said.

It has been alleged that they sold illegally acquired plots, estimated at Rs 7.43 crore, to several individuals using bogus documents.

Last year, a case was registered against Uke at Ajni police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

On March 1, 2022, Uke and his brother were arrested in Mumbai by the Enforcement Directorate following the registration of a case tied to alleged money laundering of over Rs 11 crore.

Earlier, Uke had approached a court, seeking criminal proceedings against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Uke had alleged that cases of cheating and forgery had been registered against Fadnavis in 1996 and 1998 but the BJP leader did not disclose it in his poll affidavit ahead of the 2014 assembly elections. PTI COR NR