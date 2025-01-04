Nagpur businessman falls for ‘high’ returns on investment, loses Rs 7.63 crore

Nagpur, Jan 4 (PTI) A couple has been booked after a 41-year-old businessman from Nagpur accused them of cheating him of Rs 7.63 crore under the pretext of “high” returns on investment, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Complainant Jitendra Narhari Joshi alleged that Jayant Gulabrao Supare (43) and his wife Kesari (35) persuaded him to invest in a company promising a 35 per cent annual return, said the official from MIDC police station.

According to police, Joshi earned good money initially which encouraged him to invest heavily. He collectively shelled out Rs 7.63 crore, the official said, citing the complaint.

However, the couple abruptly stopped making any payments after mid-2024. When Joshi repeatedly contacted them for the promised returns, they ceased all communication.

Advertisment

The case has been handed over to the Economic Offence Wing for further investigation, the official added. PTI COR NR