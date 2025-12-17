Nagpur civic body has crossed 50 per cent quota ceiling: Corporation chief

Nagpur, Dec 17 (PTI) The Nagpur Municipal Corporation, which will go to polls on January 15, has crossed the 50 per cent reservation ceiling at 54 per cent, civic chief Abhijeet Chaudhari has said.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, he said the NMC has not yet received any separate directions from the State Election Commission regarding reservation.

While there is a 50 per cent cap on reservation, the state has kept a 27 per cent quota for Other Backwards Classes (OBCs) in civic polls. In some areas with a significant population of other communities, such as the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes, the combined reservation figure can cross 50 per cent.

High-stakes polls to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the NMC, will be held on January 15. Votes will be counted on January 16.

Over 24 lakh voters in Nagpur, the key city in the Vidarbha region, will cast their ballots to elect 151 members for the city’s 38 wards, said Chaudhari. This includes 12,26,690 male voters and 12,56,166 female voters.

Meanwhile, Latur in the Marathwada region is gearing up for the polls with shifting political loyalties. The city corporation has 70 seats spread across 18 wards. In the last civic polls in 2017, the BJP had won 36 seats, followed by Congress’ 33.

Former mayor Suresh Pawar has quit the BJP to join the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, while ex-Congress mayor Vikrant Gojamgunde has aligned with the Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s NCP.

A total of 3,21,354 voters will exercise their franchise in the upcoming polls.