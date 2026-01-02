Nagpur civic polls: Cong, BJP claim all rebel candidates have withdrawn

Nagpur, Jan 2 (PTI) The Congress on Friday claimed all 150 party rebels in the Nagpur civic poll fray have withdrawn, while the BJP said it had managed to get 96 rebels to withdraw their nominations.
The Congress is working unitedly for its mission to win 100 seats in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, the party said.
"Around 150 Congress leaders, including over 10 former corporators, withdrew their nomination papers today and resolved to oust BJP from Nagpur Municipal Corporation and bring Congress back to power after 19 years," the party said.
Amid the scramble on the last day for the withdrawal of nominations for the January 15 civic polls, supporters of a BJP candidate locked him inside his house here to stop him from taking back his candidature on Friday. However, the candidate later withdrew from the contest.
Nagpur city BJP chief Dayashankar Tiwari said 96 applications have been withdrawn after discussions with the party leadership.
BJP is once again moving as one united family in the elections, he added. PTI CLS BNM